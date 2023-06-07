Funeral arrangements announced for 6-year-old Pisgah student killed in ATV accident

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother of Keigan Norwood has announced his funeral arrangements after the boy was involved in a fatal ATV accident on Sunday, May 28.

Norwood, 6, was killed and a 10-year-old passenger seriously injured when the ATV they were riding was hit by a vehicle in Pelahatchie.

Norwood was a Pisgah Elementary School student and his passenger, Myleigh Dittus, is a student at Brandon Elementary.

According to Norwood’s mother, Virginia Gross, Keigan’s visitation will be held Friday, June 9, from 3 - 6 p.m. at Dean Memorial Funeral Home in Brandon.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Pinelake Church in Flowood.

The colors for Keigan’s “Celebration of Life” are blue, white or black, his mother said.

