First Alert Forecast: Tracking temperatures to reach into the 90s today with light rain possible. Highs in the 90s will remain through the weekend!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Wednesday

Low temperatures bottom out in the middle to upper 60s on this Wednesday morning.

Quiet conditions should prevail through about lunchtime on Wednesday ahead of the chance for more PM pop-up downpours. Otherwise, temperatures will be near average during the afternoon hours in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tracking our next system Thursday into Friday which will help drop our humidity levels and bring some showers over the weekend.

Extended Forecast:

A front will try to dive into the region by Thursday bringing in more showers and storms. A brief push of dry air will likely filter in behind the front by the end of the work week, which is expected to limit rain chances. Rain chances will trend back up over the weekend as moisture surges back in. A summertime-like weather pattern is expected to continue into the following week with highs in the 90s and a chance for daily showers.

