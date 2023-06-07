St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast: staying steamy through late week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Temperatures will be near average this afternoon in the upper 80s to lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Hit and miss downpours/thunderstorms could also bubble up under the heating of the day before diminishing after sunset. We will slowly cool off heading into the overnight period with low temperatures down in the middle to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: After starting the day in the 60s, we will quickly warm back up to the lower to a few middle 90s by the afternoon hours. A chance for scattered showers and storms will also be in place for Thursday as a front begins to approach the area.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A brief push of drier air is expected to filter in across the region behind the front. This will help limit the chance for rain during this time as well. Moisture will surge back in by the end of the weekend, which could lead to better opportunities for showers and thunderstorms by Sunday. Our weather will remain relatively hot and muggy heading into out next work week with a least a chance for afternoon showers.

