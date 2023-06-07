Aldi in Flowood now open

St. Jude Dream Home
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The new Aldi location in Flowood is now officially open. The store is located at 101 Primos Road.

The Flowood location is Aldi’s 10th in Mississippi, but the first in the metro.

According to their website, Aldi stores focus on volume purchasing products, so prices stay low. Aldi also presents most products in its stores in their original shipping containers. They say they do this to save time and resources and to ensure efficiency and quality.

Before you go, know that Aldi does not provide bags, so bring some from your home. You must also pay a quarter to get a grocery cart, but when the cart is returned, you will receive your quarter back.

