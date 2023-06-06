White House, EPA announce first $115M in federal funding on its way to fix Jackson water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first $115 million in federal funds allocated for the capital city’s water system are on the way.

On Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency announced the city would receive the first tranche of the $600 million in Congressional appropriations approved in December.

“For years, the people of Jackson, Mississippi, have suffered the consequences of aging water infrastructure. Last summer, the city’s water system reached a crisis point when a major flood aggravated longstanding problems in the system and left tens of thousands of people without any running water for days on end. Long before then, families in Jackson lived under the constant threat of boil water orders,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

“That’s why I directed my administration to make sure the people of Jackson have the resources they need and deserve.”

It’s unclear when the funds will arrive, but Mitch Landrieu, a senior advisor for the president, told WLBT Tuesday morning that the funds were on the way.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be there before the close of business, but it’s on its way,” he said. “It’s the first allocation that’s hitting the ground as we speak, that the third-party manager and the city and other folks will be able to use to help fix the water system.”

In May, the city’s water manager said he was having to hold invoices because the city’s monthly transfer to JXN Water was not enough to cover expenses.

Congress allocated the funds as part of an omnibus spending bill in December. The allocation came months after flooding from the Pearl River led to a shutdown of the city’s main water treatment plant, leaving tens of thousands of people without running water.

The crisis prompted a temporary state takeover of Jackson’s water system. Months later, the federal government took control of the beleaguered system as part of a federal court order.

“The president said very early, you know, ‘I want to send a team down there.’ He sent FEMA down. He sent the Corps of Engineers down. I came down with a team of folks in partnership with the EPA. The [EPA] administrator has been down there numerous times,” Landrieu said. “We’re in fairly regular touch with the mayor and the [Rep. Bennie Thompson] and, of course, the state as well to try to do everything we can as part of the president’s... commitment, not just to Jackson, but the people of America, to make sure that we have clean air and safe water.”

The funds are just a portion of the federal dollars awarded to Jackson to help with water. In addition to the $600 million allocated through the omnibus spending bill, another $100 million was allocated to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to address water and sewer needs, while another $100 million was authorized through the Water Resources Development Act.

The money comes as Jackson struggles to bring its system into compliance with federal safe drinking water laws. Citing numerous violations, on November 29, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint for the city’s failure to comply with the Safe Drinking Water Act.

That same, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate issued an order placing the water system under the control of a third-party manager. The third-party manager is responsible for stabilizing the system and bringing it into compliance with federal regulations.

It’s unclear what the funds will be used for exactly. Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin previously said he wanted to use the allocation to help pay off the city’s water and sewer debt. However, a court filing indicated the funds could only go to water needs.

Landrieu said the funds were specifically for water. “Hopefully, we can help cure the difficulties in a system that like many, many others around the country are very, very old.”

Henifin was not immediately available for comment.

