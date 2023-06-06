St. Jude Dream Home
Tougaloo College president announces resignation, effective June 30(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tougaloo College President Carmen Walters will be stepping down.

She made the announcement Tuesday in a “Message from the President,” in which she said that her resignation would be effective June 30.

“I am overjoyed by all that my administrative team and I have accomplished since my arrival in July 2019. While navigating through a devastating pandemic and combating record-breaking low enrollment for HBCUs nationwide, Tougaloo College made significant strides,” she wrote.

She concluded her message by saying, “I will always reflect on my tenure at the College with pride and root for its continued success as a passionate supporter.”

