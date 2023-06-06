St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Things To Know Tuesday, June 6

Things To Know
Things To Know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Annual Miss Mississippi Parade held in downtown Vicksburg

The 38 Miss Mississippi delegates have rolled through the streets of downtown Vicksburg for the annual Parade, and seven of them have been named Quality of Life finalists for their Community Service Initiatives. The Miss Mississippi Parade is one of the highlights of the week for the delegates. All 38 young women have the opportunity to greet family, friends, and supporters who gather along Washington Street in downtown Vicksburg. Seven of the delegates have been named Quality of Life Finalists for their Community Service Initiatives. They include Miss Biloxi Katelyn Perry, Miss Fairpark Jaycie Tungett, Miss Hattiesburg Angel Gail Lang, Miss Hub City McKay Lee Bray, Miss New South Landry Payne, Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’Neal, who was second runner up to Miss Mississippi 2022, and Miss Turtle Creek Madeleine Thompson.

2. Madison County supervisors approve request to rezone 350 acres

The Bozeman Family Limited Partnership is seeking to rezone land between Bozeman Road and I-55...
The Bozeman Family Limited Partnership is seeking to rezone land between Bozeman Road and I-55 from special use to commercial.(WLBT)

Despite pleas from residents for more time, the Madison County Board of Supervisors has voted to rezone nearly 350 acres near the future Reunion Parkway interchange. On Monday, the board approved a petition from the Minnie J. Bozeman Family Limited Partnership to rezone the disputed acreage on a 3-2 vote. Supervisors Gerald Steen, Karl Banks, and Paul Griffin voted in favor. Opposed were Supervisors Shelia Jones and Trey Baxter. Baxter, who represents the area with the property in question, said the decision is likely illegal, saying he’s concerned that the county rezoned the land in exchange for right-of-way for the Reunion Parkway extension.

3. 17-year-old charged with capital murder in baby’s death

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department(WLBT)

A 17-year-old is behind bars in connection to the death of a three-month-old. According to JPD’s interim police chief, Joseph Wade, the investigation started as a child abuse case. However, as the investigation continued, authorities felt they had enough evidence to charge the teen with capital murder. “You have a three-month-old that lost his life and now we have a 17-year-old who made a permanent decision that’s going to affect the rest of his life.” Wade says the original incident took place around May 31st, and the teen was arrested this past Saturday. He says the investigation is still ongoing, and JPD is working with several agencies to make sure justice is served.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Be on alert if you drive a Kia or Hyundai in Jackson, police say
Jackson Police Department
17-year-old charged with capital murder in baby’s death
5 injured during early-morning shooting near Jackson nightclub
No additional admissions will take place at St. Dominic Hospital Behavioral Health Services...
Facing ‘substantial financial challenges,’ St. Dominic to layoff 5.5% of workforce
‘One last goodbye:’ Family and co-workers of shooting victim hold balloon release at Jackson IHOP

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu, left, Deanne Criswell, administrator of...
White House, EPA announce first $115M in federal funding on its way to fix Jackson water
Southern Miss baseball
Southern Miss baseball to host Super Regional against Tennessee
Melody Sasser
Knoxville woman hired online hitman to kill wife of man she met on Match.com, court documents say