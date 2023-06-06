Things To Know Tuesday, June 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Annual Miss Mississippi Parade held in downtown Vicksburg

The 38 Miss Mississippi delegates have rolled through the streets of downtown Vicksburg for the annual Parade, and seven of them have been named Quality of Life finalists for their Community Service Initiatives. The Miss Mississippi Parade is one of the highlights of the week for the delegates. All 38 young women have the opportunity to greet family, friends, and supporters who gather along Washington Street in downtown Vicksburg. Seven of the delegates have been named Quality of Life Finalists for their Community Service Initiatives. They include Miss Biloxi Katelyn Perry, Miss Fairpark Jaycie Tungett, Miss Hattiesburg Angel Gail Lang, Miss Hub City McKay Lee Bray, Miss New South Landry Payne, Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’Neal, who was second runner up to Miss Mississippi 2022, and Miss Turtle Creek Madeleine Thompson.

2. Madison County supervisors approve request to rezone 350 acres

The Bozeman Family Limited Partnership is seeking to rezone land between Bozeman Road and I-55 from special use to commercial. (WLBT)

Despite pleas from residents for more time, the Madison County Board of Supervisors has voted to rezone nearly 350 acres near the future Reunion Parkway interchange. On Monday, the board approved a petition from the Minnie J. Bozeman Family Limited Partnership to rezone the disputed acreage on a 3-2 vote. Supervisors Gerald Steen, Karl Banks, and Paul Griffin voted in favor. Opposed were Supervisors Shelia Jones and Trey Baxter. Baxter, who represents the area with the property in question, said the decision is likely illegal, saying he’s concerned that the county rezoned the land in exchange for right-of-way for the Reunion Parkway extension.

3. 17-year-old charged with capital murder in baby’s death

Jackson Police Department (WLBT)

A 17-year-old is behind bars in connection to the death of a three-month-old. According to JPD’s interim police chief, Joseph Wade, the investigation started as a child abuse case. However, as the investigation continued, authorities felt they had enough evidence to charge the teen with capital murder. “You have a three-month-old that lost his life and now we have a 17-year-old who made a permanent decision that’s going to affect the rest of his life.” Wade says the original incident took place around May 31st, and the teen was arrested this past Saturday. He says the investigation is still ongoing, and JPD is working with several agencies to make sure justice is served.

