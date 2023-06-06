State & local law enforcement join forces to provide security for USA Intl. Ballet Competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Competitors from 17 nations are beginning to make their way to the Capital City for the 12th USA International Ballet Competition (IBC).

Your safety is likely something you expected – or even took for granted – if you attended the USA IBC in years past, but it may not be something you remember as being the focus of a news conference days before the event. On Monday, it was.

Leaders with state and local law enforcement say it’s not to suggest safety is more of a concern this time around.

“What we want to do in this effort is show that you can come to Jackson, enjoy the great things that Jackson has to offer, and be safe,” Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey said.

“I’ve been with JPD for almost 28 years, and I remember the ballet coming here for many, many years. I had the opportunity to work it as a young officer,” JPD Interim Chief Joseph Wade said. “This is not, ‘We’re going to increase security one year versus another year.’ Safety is always a concern.”

Leaders with the Department of Public Safety, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, and Jackson Police Department say they’ve been in talks for months about providing a collaborative security plan for IBC.

“What I’m excited about this time is that it’s not just JPD. It’s Hinds County. It’s Capitol Police. It’s the Department of Public Safety,” Wade said. “It’s very unique, and it creates an opportunity for us to make sure that our visitors are safe here in the city of Jackson.”

“We’re going to be everywhere you turn, and it’s going to be a zero-tolerance approach to criminal activity in this area,” Luckey said.

USA IBC isn’t just any competition. In fact, it’s one that had an economic impact to the tune of $12.5 million the last time it was in Jackson, according to IBC officials.

IBC officials say 119 dancers were invited to compete this year.

The 12th opening ceremony will be Saturday, and the competition will run through June 24th.

