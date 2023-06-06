Southern Miss baseball to host Super Regional against Tennessee
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss baseball will host the Hattiesburg Super Regional at Pete Taylor Park against Tennessee.
The first game will be Saturday, June 10 at 3 p.m.
The NCAA broke the news Tuesday via Twitter.
The Golden Eagles advanced on Monday after an 11-7 win against Penn in the final game of the Auburn regional. This is the second year in a row USM is heading to the Super Regionals.
The team shared the news with the hashtag #EverythingMatters and “BASEBURG IS BACK.”
