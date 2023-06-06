Southern Miss baseball to host Super Regional against Tennessee

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss baseball will host the Hattiesburg Super Regional at Pete Taylor Park against Tennessee.

The first game will be Saturday, June 10 at 3 p.m.

The NCAA broke the news Tuesday via Twitter.

Hattiesburg Super Regional@Vol_Baseball 🆚 @SouthernMissBSB

📆 Saturday, June 10

⏰ 3:00 PM ET

📺 ESPNU



📆 Sunday, June 11

⏰ TBD

📺 TBD



📆 Monday, June 12 (if necessary)

⏰ TBD

📺 TBD#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/KBdZWz5gnP — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 6, 2023

The Golden Eagles advanced on Monday after an 11-7 win against Penn in the final game of the Auburn regional. This is the second year in a row USM is heading to the Super Regionals.

The team shared the news with the hashtag #EverythingMatters and “BASEBURG IS BACK.”

𝗕𝗔𝗦𝗘𝗕𝗨𝗥𝗚 𝗜𝗦 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞



We'll have more information regarding the 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional shortly.#EverythingMatters | #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/wyKfvfGa2Z — Southern Miss Baseball (@SouthernMissBSB) June 6, 2023

