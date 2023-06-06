St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Southern Miss baseball to host Super Regional against Tennessee

Southern Miss baseball
Southern Miss baseball(Southern Miss)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss baseball will host the Hattiesburg Super Regional at Pete Taylor Park against Tennessee.

The first game will be Saturday, June 10 at 3 p.m.

The NCAA broke the news Tuesday via Twitter.

The Golden Eagles advanced on Monday after an 11-7 win against Penn in the final game of the Auburn regional. This is the second year in a row USM is heading to the Super Regionals.

The team shared the news with the hashtag #EverythingMatters and “BASEBURG IS BACK.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Be on alert if you drive a Kia or Hyundai in Jackson, police say
Jackson Police Department
17-year-old charged with capital murder in baby’s death
5 injured during early-morning shooting near Jackson nightclub
No additional admissions will take place at St. Dominic Hospital Behavioral Health Services...
Facing ‘substantial financial challenges,’ St. Dominic to layoff 5.5% of workforce
‘One last goodbye:’ Family and co-workers of shooting victim hold balloon release at Jackson IHOP

Latest News

Melody Sasser
Knoxville woman hired online hitman to kill wife of man she met on Match.com, court documents say
Authorities said 18-year-old Alyssa Long was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5...
Sheriff: Lamar County teen found, ‘walks out of woods’ safe
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Perkins and the 38 Miss Mississippi delegates participate in the annual parade in downtown...
Annual Miss Mississippi Parade held in downtown Vicksburg