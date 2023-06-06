St. Jude Dream Home
Parts of Jackson experiencing low water pressure, JXN Water reports

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JXN Water, the company that runs Jackson’s water system, is reporting pressure issues due to two main breaks.

In a statement to the media, the company said, “JXN Water staff believes the issue is related to an existing line break worsening in the area near Fortification and Capers, Bailey and Maple, and a new leak, yet to be discovered.”

JXN Water said staff is working to expedite repairs on the known leak as well as identify and isolate the new leak that appears to have developed in the past twelve hours.

JXN Water was formed by Ted Henefin, federally appointed to manage the city’s water system.

