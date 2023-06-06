First Alert Forecast: Tracking another chance for showers and storms during the afternoon! Temperatures return to the 90s as we go into the end of the week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday!

TUESDAY: We will kick off the day on Tuesday on a quiet and nice note ahead of the chance for more pop-up showers and storms. The best chance for rain would likely be after lunchtime and through sunset.

Tracking temperatures to rise into the upper 80s with storms possible in the afternoon!

Temperatures are forecast to top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees during the afternoon hours.

EXTENDED FORECAST: This summertime-like weather pattern is expected to continue for most of the week and into the weekend.

High temperatures will be near average each day in the 80s/90s with a daily chance for PM showers and storms.

