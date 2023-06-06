First Alert Forecast: pop-up showers, storms possible through sunset

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another toasty afternoon is expected to take place across central Mississippi with a mix of sun and clouds overhead. There will be the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day that could feature heavy downpours and lightning. Most should fade away after sunset later this evening. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the middle to upper 60s overnight.

Quiet conditions should prevail through about lunchtime on Wednesday ahead of the chance for more PM pop-up downpours. Otherwise, temperatures will be near average during the afternoon hours in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

A front will try to dive into the region by Thursday bringing in more showers and storms. A brief push of dry air will filter in behind the front by the end of the work week, which will help limit rain chances. Chances for rain will trend back up over the weekend as moisture surges back in. A summertime-like weather pattern is expected to continue into the following week with highs in the 90s and a chance for daily showers.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.