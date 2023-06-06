St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Entergy Solutions offers free products and services to lower your bill

(WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy workers are canvassing neighborhoods offering free products and services to manage power usage and lower bills.

The company is reaching out to customers to let them know how to get these savings. In the Forest Hill Place subdivision, Entergy Solutions workers like Jeremiah Lewis are going door to door offering free products that will lower your bill or get better use of your appliances.

“From time to time, we may ask if there are other neighbors or friends or family that may be interested,” said Tison Reno Entergy’s Manager Products and Services Deployment.

It’s a part of the free Entergy Solutions Program. You can receive and have installed LED light bulbs, power strips, shower heads, faucet aerators, and smart thermostats.

“We do a program called Duct Ceiling. Sometimes the ducts in an attic can become separated, and an air conditioner can blow a lot of cold air into the attic, which wastes a lot of electricity,” said Reno. “By sealing up those ducts, you can get more efficient in getting cold air inside the home to cool it off .“

Tuesday, teams made impromptu stops in the south Jackson neighborhood, letting customers know about the service.

“I think it’s good because our air conditioner doesn’t work a lot of times. We have a lot of problems out of it,” said a Forest Hill Place resident. “They’ve been here before, so we don’t have a problem with it.”

Entergy employees wear the company logo and a badge with their name and picture, which can be scanned for identification. According to officials, the Entergy Solutions program can save the average customer $300.00 a year. For more information about the program, call 1-844-523-9980 or go to www.entergysolutionms-marketplace.com.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Be on alert if you drive a Kia or Hyundai in Jackson, police say
Jackson Police Department
17-year-old charged with capital murder in baby’s death
5 injured during early-morning shooting near Jackson nightclub
No additional admissions will take place at St. Dominic Hospital Behavioral Health Services...
Facing ‘substantial financial challenges,’ St. Dominic to layoff 5.5% of workforce
‘One last goodbye:’ Family and co-workers of shooting victim hold balloon release at Jackson IHOP

Latest News

‘It will always be in our minds:’ Law enforcement impacted by domestic violence calls and loss of fellow officer
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023.
Black man shot in the mouth by Mississippi deputy to file federal civil rights lawsuit
LeFleur East Foundation pushing to create a business improvement district.
Jackson City Council approves special property tax assessment for LeFleur East BID