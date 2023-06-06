Entergy Solutions offers free products and services to lower your bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy workers are canvassing neighborhoods offering free products and services to manage power usage and lower bills.

The company is reaching out to customers to let them know how to get these savings. In the Forest Hill Place subdivision, Entergy Solutions workers like Jeremiah Lewis are going door to door offering free products that will lower your bill or get better use of your appliances.

“From time to time, we may ask if there are other neighbors or friends or family that may be interested,” said Tison Reno Entergy’s Manager Products and Services Deployment.

It’s a part of the free Entergy Solutions Program. You can receive and have installed LED light bulbs, power strips, shower heads, faucet aerators, and smart thermostats.

“We do a program called Duct Ceiling. Sometimes the ducts in an attic can become separated, and an air conditioner can blow a lot of cold air into the attic, which wastes a lot of electricity,” said Reno. “By sealing up those ducts, you can get more efficient in getting cold air inside the home to cool it off .“

Tuesday, teams made impromptu stops in the south Jackson neighborhood, letting customers know about the service.

“I think it’s good because our air conditioner doesn’t work a lot of times. We have a lot of problems out of it,” said a Forest Hill Place resident. “They’ve been here before, so we don’t have a problem with it.”

Entergy employees wear the company logo and a badge with their name and picture, which can be scanned for identification. According to officials, the Entergy Solutions program can save the average customer $300.00 a year. For more information about the program, call 1-844-523-9980 or go to www.entergysolutionms-marketplace.com.

