6 Golden Eagles earn All-Auburn Regional honors, one named MVP

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six Southern Miss baseball players were named to the All-Auburn Regional team after winning four straight games to qualify for back-to-back Super Regionals for the first time in school history.

After an opening day defeat to Samford, Southern Miss was able to rally and be crowned Auburn Regional champions thanks to the stellar play from first-team All-American pitcher Tanner Hall, freshman second baseman and Brandon native Nick Monistere, catcher Rodrigo Montenegro, third baseman Danny Lynch, shortstop Dustin Dickerson, and outfielder Carson Paetow.

While he didn’t record a win all weekend, Hall’s regular season form carried over to regional play, pitching a total of 11 innings, including nine against Samford, allowing just one earned run and recording 10 strikeouts.

Monistere continued to relish in the big moments, recording eight hits in 20 total at-bats in the regional - good for a batting average of .400, along with six RBIs.

Montenegro batted .500 at the plate, had five RBIs, and was steady behind the plate defensively all tournament. Lynch and Paetow had a batting average of .315 and made key plays defensively all weekend.

Dickerson, the MVP of the Auburn Regional, batted .363 and hit four home runs, nearly half of his season total. He recorded an incredible 11 RBIs as well throughout the regional.

Southern Miss will host their second straight Super Regional in Hattiesburg against Tennessee. The first game of the regional will be played on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Pete Taylor Park.

