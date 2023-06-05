Woman who threw her 2 young kids off Portland bridge dies in prison

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was sentenced to life in prison for throwing her two children off the Portland Sellwood Bridge died Sunday.

The Coffee Creek Correctional Facility says 45-year-old Amanda Stott-Smith was found dead in her cell Sunday morning. They did not say how she died.

Stott-Smith was sentenced to life or at least 35 years in prison in 2010, a year after throwing her 4-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter off the bridge.

Her son died and her daughter survived.

At the time, Stott-Smith reportedly said the act was revenge against her estranged husband.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

