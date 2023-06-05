Twin brothers in custody, charged in connection to shooting death of 17-year-old Pinson girl

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Two brothers have been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Tatyanna Hannah.

The U.S. Marshals Gulfcoast Fugitive Task Force were conducting surveillance in the 6500 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Fairfield Monday morning when they spotted 20-year-old Ke’Autay D. Fuller.

Ke’Autay D. Fuller was booked in to the Jefferson County Jail Monday morning on one count of Discharging a Firearm in to an Occupied Building/vehicle, three counts of Attempted Murder, and one count Capital Murder.

A short time later, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office made contact and negotiated the surrender of Ke’Autay’s twin brother, Ke’Andre Fuller.

Ke’Andre Deozell Fuller, 20, was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Milstead Road in Fairfield.

Ke’Andre Fuller is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, one count of Shooting Complaint, and one count Capital Murder.

Both men are being held with no bond.

Lieutenant Joni Money with the Sheriff’s office also confirmed today that the two’s younger brother’s is also now in juvenile detention for the shooting death of 15 year old Jani “Cupcake” Barker.

“It is always difficult when you have young people who are carrying around firearms and they are using them, and they are using them on other young people. That is just heartbreaking.”

Barker’s death occurred just two days before the shooting that landed both the other Fuller siblings behind bars. Detectives were working under the impression that the two shootings were connected.

Original Story: On Tuesday, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office issued capital murder warrants against brothers for the death of 17-year-old Tatyanna Sherese Hannah.

The warrants come after detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office presented evidence pointing Monday’s shooting to the two brothers, Ke’Andre Fuller and Ke’Autay Fuller.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Overlook Place and Hillside Drive in Fairfield. Hannah was a passenger of the vehicle that was shot at.

Tatyanna Hannah (Family of Tatyanna Hannah)

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation of the shooting and encourages anyone with information to reach out to 205-325-1450. To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Anyone with information on the location of Ke’Andre or Ke’Autay Fuller is encouraged to call 911.

The Fairfield shooting is the second of two with juvenile victims. A 15-year-old is also being held on the shooting of his girlfriend, Jani’ “Cupcake” Barker. Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office believe the shootings may be connected.

