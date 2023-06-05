Sewer pump should be in place along White Oak Creek ‘if not today, then tomorrow’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders say a temporary fix to a major sewer main break along White Oak Creek could be in place late Monday or early Tuesday.

In late May, a sewer interceptor running parallel to White Oak collapsed during a creek bank slide, causing raw sewage to pour out.

Crews were on the scene Monday working to install a bypass pump, so waste could be taken around that collapsed main to the next manhole, Public Works Director Robert Lee says.

“We hope to have that bypass pump in place, if not today, then tomorrow,” he said. “We’re also working with that contractor on a longer-range solution.”

Lee did not say what contractor had been hired.

The break occurred near Adkins Boulevard and Ridgewood Road.

The city received reports of foul smells in that area shortly before Memorial Day.

“After investigating, we determined that the main sewer line along White Oak Creek had actually slid into the creek due to erosion of the creek bank,” Lee said. “It’s not pleasant at all, to say the least.”

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality also was notified of the issue, via a complaint to its Office of Pollution Control, and issued a heightened warning urging people to avoid contact with the water.

Lee said foul-smelling water has also been reported downstream along Old Canton Road. He believes that the latter issue will be resolved once the pump is in place.

“And then the process can begin as far as any clean up,” he said, “and then also the permanent repair based on the condition of that creek bank.”

