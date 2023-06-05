Ridgeland Police searching for man wanted for sexual battery

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police are searching for a man they say is wanted in a sexual battery case.

The suspect is 32-year-old Joshua Bernard Green. Authorities say Green is approximately six feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ridgeland Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (601) 856-2121 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477. People also can log onto www.centralmscrimestoppers.com.

