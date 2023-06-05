Purchase St. Jude Dream Home ticket for chance to win $10K gift card

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine if you had the opportunity to help those in need and the chance to win a $10,000 gift card!

Look no further than St. Jude’s Early Bird Prize.

All you have to do is purchase a ticket before June 30 to give yourself a chance to win a $10,000 Visa gift card, courtesy of the Dream Day Foundation.

If you would like to purchase a ticket, you can do so by calling 1-800-371-6789 or by visiting dreamhome.org.

Only 15,500 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets will be sold, with tickets selling out earlier than ever last year. In October, one lucky ticket buyer will win a brand-new house, built by Crosstown Builders, valued at an estimated $500,000.

All tickets purchased go towards advancing St. Jude’s understanding, treatment, and defeat of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Their mission is to ensure families can focus solely on their child’s well-being and never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

