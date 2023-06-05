Operation Shoestring’s summer camp is underway, but demand for space is great

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Operation Shoestrings summer session got underway Monday, but the demand is greater than the space. At 16, Christina Rounds began volunteering at Operation Shoestring.

“My family started working here when I was younger, and so I would volunteer them, and I just fell in love with the children.”

Now the 25-year-old is the organization’s interventionist, tutoring the children in the program. On this first day of summer camp, 150 children K-7 are playing, learning, swimming, and getting healthy meals in a safe, nurturing environment. The array of activities expands their minds and keeps them off the streets.

“We’re not blind to these things that are happening,” said Rounds. “So this is a safe place to keep them from those different things that are not good for them.”

The free six-week camp has a waiting list of 50, but there are undoubtedly hundreds of children in the city without this option.

“With more funding, we are able to serve more children,” said Operation Shoestring Programs Coordinator Lakesha Partee. “You’re able to provide more services for the children, more quality services for the children. It really helps out a lot, and it takes a load off.”

The non-profit organization wants to serve more children, but the space is limited due to funding.

“If there’s anybody that would love to volunteer for our program or any community partners that would like to come out, different organizations that would like to come out and do something with our children or our organization as a whole, you’re always welcome to come,” added Partee.

A Community Extravaganza will be held on July 13 at the end of the summer session, with the children’s artwork and projects on display. If you would like to volunteer, donate, or want more information go to www.operationshoestring.org.

