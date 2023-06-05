‘One last goodbye:’ Family and co-workers of shooting victim hold balloon release at Jackson IHOP

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family, friends, and co-workers gathered outside of IHOP on Highway 18 to remember a man who lost his life to gun violence.

More than a dozen people gathered outside IHOP to celebrate the life of 43-year-old Terrance Jones.

Back in May, he was shot and killed after an altercation with several individuals. According to the Jackson Police Department, the shooting happened at the Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments.

William Marshall, 33, was arrested for the shooting.

Friends say he worked there for years and was the best cook in the kitchen.

“He was a loyal person and a loyal friend. This is a balloon release to just show appreciation for him, and what he’s done for us here at IHOP, and the family. The kitchen has not been staying with him,” Amanda Hargrove said, the manager of IHOP on Highway 18.

During the balloon release, the family sang hymns and said a prayer in honor of Jones.

Jones’ mother, Bettye Jones, says she was on the phone with her son just 15 minutes before the shooting happened.

“He made the statement, saying ‘Mom, I love you.’ That wasn’t the first time, but it was the tone that he had. And he said, ‘I appreciate everything that you’ve done for me,’” Jones explained.

Jones says it’s time for the crime in Jackson to come to an end, and they are calling for people to put down the guns.

“It’s too many young people dying from senseless killing. And then people, in general, need to learn how to do conflict resolution. But regardless, the decision that you make, it not only affects you, it affects everybody that’s involved in your life. You see two families are damaged here. And that’s heartbreaking,” Jones said.

