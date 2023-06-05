St. Jude Dream Home
Officials: Man wanted for child sex crimes after 16-year-old found in his apartment

John White, 38, is wanted by police in connection to child sex crimes.
John White, 38, is wanted by police in connection to child sex crimes.(U.S. Marshals)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities are asking for public assistance Monday after they said they are seeking a man wanted for child sex crimes.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said 38-year-old John White is wanted for two counts of rape, two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor and one count of gross sexual imposition of a minor.

WOIO reports the charges stem from an incident that took place on May 7.

U.S. Marshals said police recovered a 16-year-old from White’s apartment.

Officials said White is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, and is known to frequent the Cleveland and Akron area.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

