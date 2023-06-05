St. Jude Dream Home
Officer wounded during Brandon standoff released from hospital, chief says

The home in Crossgates where the standoff took place.
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon police officer who was injured during a hostage-situation-turned-standoff in Brandon last Thursday has been released from the hospital.

This according to Brandon Police Chief Wayne Dearman.

The officer, whose identity will not be released for their safety, was shot in the side during the standoff and was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center shortly after.

Horren Randy Tyler, a seven-year veteran with Madison, was killed during the incident.

[More questions answered about what happened amid the Brandon standoff]

The suspect, identified as Gabriel Matthew Wilson, 22, who barricaded himself inside the home in the Crossgates neighborhood after taking a female hostage, was also killed.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now handling the case.

