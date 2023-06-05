Madison County supervisors approve request to rezone 350 acres

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) -Despite pleas from residents for more time, the Madison County Board of Supervisors has voted to rezone nearly 350 acres near the future Reunion Parkway interchange.

On Monday, the board approved a petition from the Minnie J. Bozeman Family Limited Partnership to rezone the disputed acreage on a 3-2 vote.

Supervisors Gerald Steen, Karl Banks, and Paul Griffin voted in favor. Opposed were Supervisors Shelia Jones and Trey Baxter.

Baxter, who represents the area with the property in question, said the decision is likely illegal, saying he’s concerned that the county rezoned the land in exchange for right-of-way for the Reunion Parkway extension.

The property is located between Bozeman Road and I-55 north of the Madison city limits. The Reunion extension project would take the parkway from Bozeman to I-55, cutting through the middle of the Bozeman Family land.

“If this goes forward, there will almost certainly be a lawsuit,” Baxter said. “And somebody’s going to be standing in front of a judge, under oath, and they’re going to have to say, ‘I did this on my own, or I was instructed by a particular board member to do it,’ because there’s nothing in the minutes authorizing it.”

The Bozeman Family has been granted a request to rezone approximately 350 acres from SU-1 to C-2 commercial. (Madison County Board of Supervisors)

Baxter was referring to accusations made by the city of Madison at a previous hearing that the county offered to rezone the land in exchange for the land needed for the parkway.

“Mississippi law does not permit a governing body to bargain away its zoning power by committing to the developers’ preferred zoning changes,” said Erin Saltaformaggio, an attorney representing the city. “It has to engage in the public process required by the zoning ordinances and state law.”

The city is currently seeking to annex territory that includes the 350 acres. A hearing is slated in that case for July 17.

Baxter also says state law mandates that property can only be rezoned if petitioners show there is a change in the character of the area, something he says an agent for the Bozeman partnership has not shown.

Banks and Steen were unmoved.

“If there’s going to be a lawsuit, there will be a lawsuit, but that’s up to those that want to sue and up the family to defend their suit,” Banks said. “But I think the petition is proper, and I’ve never seen anything next to an interchange but C-2 commercial.”

Uses allowed under a C-2 highway commercial district include supermarkets, hotels and motels, bowling alleys, skating rinks, mortuaries and funeral homes, restaurants, gas stations, new vehicle sales, yard, and garden centers, and indoor vehicle service centers. Conditional uses can be granted for other uses as well, including big-box retailers, heavy equipment sales, building materials sales, body shops with outdoor storage, firework stands, billboards, RV parks, used vehicle sales, and fully enclosed storage facilities.

Prior to Monday’s vote, the property was zoned SU-1, for special use district. According to the Madison County Zoning Ordinance, uses allowed under SU-1 include educational institutions, universities and colleges, and comprehensive retirement homes.

Andy Clark, attorney for the county’s planning and zoning commission, said Richard Skinner, an agent for the Bozeman Family, agreed to several restrictions to the site, including not allowing several businesses that residents were concerned about, including motels with rooms opening to the exterior, fireworks stands, used car sales, check-cashing facilities, tattoo parlors and the like.

Clark also responded to Baxter’s question regarding whether the county traded rezoning for right-of-way.

“I can say 100 percent, without question, as far as me, that has never happened,” he said. “And I have never, other than that allegation, I have never been part of, you know, any meeting or otherwise where that has been discussed.”

The question was directed to Clark and to Board of Supervisors attorney Mike Espy. Espy did not respond to the question during the hearing.

Baxter also questioned whether the petitioners had demonstrated the character of the area around Bozeman property had changed.

The majority of the projects cited by the developers’ attorney back in May were located 2.5 to five miles away from the site.

“Gerald, I can quote you from December,” he added. “We were sitting in this very board room. You said the change of the character needs to be right in that area. Not in Richland, Madison, Canton, or the county in general. So, where’s the change?”

“If you hadn’t seen the change in that area, guys, y’all haven’t been living in Madison County,” Steen said. “You look up and down Bozeman Road, for one thing.”

District 2 Supervisor Trey Baxter. (WLBT)

Several residents spoke against the petition. Jane Cory, of Esplanade Court, presented letters from Belle Terre, Ingleside, Cherry Hill Plantation, and residents along Bozeman Paine Circle saying they were also against it.

“At this point, for the record, the four subdivisions and the residents along Bozeman Paine are not in agreement and are still in opposition,” she said.

Jennifer Jewett, who lives on Hickory Glen in the Reserve, asked for more time to come up with an agreement, saying several neighbors had drawn up a proposal for the site.

“We really hope that you can look at what we submitted, as we think, a fair plan,” she said. “Keep the big things toward the highway, but the more family-friendly things toward where all the [families] live.”

Banks said he supported the idea but said that would likely be discussed during the site plan review process.

Steen, meanwhile, said the vote had been postponed long enough and if any agreement between residents and the Bozeman Family could be reached it already would have.

“This kind of reminds me, and I live in Ridgeland and close to Highland Colony Parkway, and if you recall a few years ago... everyone was in an uproar about Costco,” he said. “Guys, Costco [came] in, and now, I see the people that were opposed to Costco shopping at Costco... You’re always going to have your pros and cons, but it’s a good thing. And I see this economic development as being a good thing as well.”

