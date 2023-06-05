St. Jude Dream Home
JXN Water launches 24-hour customer service phone number

Customers can ask questions about billing, report leaks and the like.
(Arizona's Family)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s a new number for Jackson residents to call when they have an issue with their water bill, want to report a leak, or have other concerns with their overall water service.

On Monday, JXN Water announced it was launching a new customer service number for its call center.

The number, which is (601) 500-5200, will be answered by representatives at the city’s new call center in Pearl.

[READ: Jackson water billing call center relocating to Pearl in May]

“JXN Water is improving for the better by improving the overall customer service experience,” JXN Water manager Ted Henifin said in a statement. “This new number is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week, ensuring we’re able to quickly respond to customer’s questions.”

Jackson residents still are to continue paying their bills online or at one of the 15 locations in the city. JXN Water has purchased several payment kiosks that will be operational soon, according to a news release.

