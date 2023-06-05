St. Jude Dream Home
Jackson swimming pools slated to open amid lifeguard shortage

By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four municipal swimming pools in Jackson are slated to open at 2 p.m. Friday.

The pools, which include ones on Vine Street, Grove Park, Terry Road, and at Soul City Church, are expected to be open Monday through Saturday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

However, that schedule could change if the city doesn’t have enough lifeguards to work them.

“We currently don’t have the capacity of lifeguards to actually open all the pools,” Parks and Recreation Director Ison Harris said. “If we don’t get an influx of lifeguards in the next few days, on Thursday, we will release a rotation schedule.”

Harris discussed the shortage at Monday’s news briefing.

“This is something that’s going on in Mobile. This is going on nationally,” he said, referring to the shortage.

To help recruit lifeguards, Harris said the city increased pay from $12 to $17 an hour.

“This is a plea as well. If we have people who have the experience and who would like to be lifeguards this summer, we need you to give us a call,” he said.

For more information, call the city at (601) 960-0471.

