Jackson Police Interim Chief Joseph Wade works to improve “transparency” with city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The new face of the Jackson Police Department is making some changes to how quickly you get information regarding crime in the capital city.

The department’s lack of transparency in recent years has been the subject of several 3 On Your Side investigations.

In the past, it might take hours or days to be able to get information from the department on specific crimes.

Starting today, Interim Chief Joseph Wade says each precinct captain will be allowed to speak with media outlets like 3 on Your Side at a crime scene, thus allowing us to get information out to you much faster.

Each officer went through media training last week with the city of Jackson’s communications manager, Melissa Faith Payne, to prepare for the transition.

”They are essentially the PIO for their precincts. So you don’t have to wait until the next day or the next couple of days. They’re all seen. They have been empowered to speak with the media. We feel comfortable in their ability and their capacity to deliver information in a timely manner,” Wade explained.

This initiative comes just five days after Wade officially stepped into the Interim Chief role for the department.

State law says the city has 90 days to confirm an interim position or find someone else for the role.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.