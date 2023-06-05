Golden Eagles get revenge on Samford, advance to play Penn

AUBURN, Ala. (WLBT) - Southern Miss was once again back at Plainsman Park Sunday afternoon facing elimination. After defeating the hosts, Auburn, USM faced the team that sent them to the elimination bracket on Friday: Samford.

The Golden Eagles were on the board first, thanks to Danny Lynch’s second solo home run in as many days, but former Hinds Community College player Josh Rodriguez continued his hot play against the team from Hattiesburg, tying the game with a two-out double in the bottom of the second.

Not even one batter into the third inning, storms started to approach the area. After a lightning strike within eight miles of the stadium, the teams were sent to their clubhouses, the fans were sent to their cars, and the tarp came on the field.

Rain and lightning delayed the game for two hours and 18 minutes, but after play started again, the Golden Eagles came out ready. Rodrigo Montenegro and Matthew Etzel both reached base to open play back up, and were both brought home to make it 3-1 in the third.

The Bulldogs would once again tie the game in the bottom of the fourth. With two runners on, Andrew Bennett hit the ball feet from a home run in right center, and cleared the bases with a two-RBI triple.

In the fifth, the Bulldogs took the lead for the first time in the game. With two outs, Lucas Steele found a hole in the infield for a single, bringing home Jayden Davis.

The Golden Eagles went back on top in the sixth. Northwest Rankin grad Nick Monistere ripped a double up the first base line, plating two, to take back the lead 5-4. Matthew Etzel added to the lead, with a two-out, two-RBI single, to make it 7-4.

USM needed just three pitchers to get the win Sunday. Matthew Adams started the game, and allowed three runs in three-plus innings of work. Kros Sivley relieved Adams, and allowed just one run in four innings. Chandler Dawson wrapped things up, with two innings of scoreless ball.

There will be a short turnaround for USM. They face Penn Sunday night, needing to win to force a game Monday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.