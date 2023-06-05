St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT WEATHER
WLBT WEATHER
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Keep an eye to the sky this evening as Scattered showers and storms will continue across parts of the area with heavy downpours and lightning. Coverage on the radar will gradually taper off as we see drier conditions overnight. We will kick off the day on Tuesday on a quiet and nice note ahead of the chance for more pop-up showers and storms. The best chance for any rain would likely be after lunchtime and through sunset. Temperatures are forecast to top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees during the afternoon hours. This summertime-like weather pattern is expected to continue for most of the week. High temperatures will be near average each day in the 80s/90s with a daily chance for PM showers and storms.  The high reached 92 degrees Monday in Jackson.  The average high and low temperature this time of year is 89 and 68.  Sunrise is 5:53am and sunset is 8:05pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

A 13-year-old in Oklahoma has graduated college with four diplomas.
13-year-old makes history crossing stage as college graduate with 4 diplomas
Officials identify two killed in plane crash near Tupelo airport
‘One last goodbye:’ Family and co-workers of shooting victim hold balloon release at Jackson IHOP
5 injured during early-morning shooting near Jackson nightclub
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Southern Miss wins big, advances to championship game in Auburn Regional

Latest News

Afternoon forecast
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers, storms possible early this week
Tracking temperatures to rising into the upper 80s to low 90s! Muggy conditions on this Monday...
First Alert Forecast: Tracking Highs in the 90s with storms possible during the afternoon! Through the rest of the week, rain is still possible with Highs near the low 90s.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT WEATHER
WLBT at 6p - clipped version