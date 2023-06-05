First Alert Forecast: Tracking Highs in the 90s with storms possible during the afternoon! Through the rest of the week, rain is still possible with Highs near the low 90s.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A look at Monday’s forecast!

While we will still contend with the heat of the afternoon showers, additional moisture and instability will increase coverage. Additionally, we will see some of these storms pulse in strength. So “strong storms” will be possible Monday afternoon, with 40 mph winds, small hail, and lightning for a short period of time. I wouldn’t rule out a short-lived severe storm either, producing higher winds and larger hail.

Tracking temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s today with afternoon showers and storms possible.

Extended forecast:

We’ll be stuck in this pattern through Thursday when models suggest a back door cold front. That means the front will be coming from our east instead of the west, which is typically where we would expect our weather makers. This will increase rain chances Thursday and Friday and bring a very brief respite to the humidity heading into next weekend.

The tropics are quiet for the time being. The National Hurricane Center says no tropical storm formation is expected over the next seven days.

