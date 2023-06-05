St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers, storms possible early this week

Afternoon forecast
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Keep an eye to the sky today as there will be the chance for diurnal-driven scattered showers and thunderstorms. A couple of storms could potentially be strong with gusty winds and hail. Otherwise, it will be toasty out this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A few downpours could linger around early this evening before fading away overnight. Expect low temperatures down in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: We will kick off the day on Tuesday on a quiet and nice note ahead of the chance for more pop-up showers and storms. The best chance for rain would likely be after lunchtime and through sunset. Temperatures are forecast to top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees during the afternoon hours.

EXTENDED FORECAST: This summertime-like weather pattern is expected to continue for most of the week. High temperatures will be near average each day in the 80s/90s with a daily chance for PM showers and storms.

First Alert Forecast: Tracking Highs in the 90s with storms possible during the afternoon! Through the rest of the week, rain is still possible with Highs near the low 90s.
