Fifth Circuit: JMAA commissioners have standing to sue in airport takeover case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A recent decision handed down by the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals means the long legal battle over who will control Jackson’s commercial airport.

In May, the Fifth Circuit granted the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority a partial victory, saying commission members had standing to file suit blocking legislation taking control of the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

“The alleged injury is concrete because the commissioners will be deprived of their benefits if they lose their position,” the court wrote.

However, the court could have blocked one of the legal strategies JMAA attorneys relied on to determine lawmakers’ motives behind the 2016 bill dissolving the authority and replacing it with a regional board.

That matter dealt with whether lawmakers responsible for the airport takeover legislation have to turn over documents they say are protected by legislative privilege.

JMAA claims the takeover is racially motivated and is seeking communications from lawmakers to prove it.

A magistrate in U.S. District Court ruled communications between lawmakers would be protected by legislative privilege, while documents shared with third parties would have to be released.

The magistrate ordered that all privileged documents would have to be noted in a privilege log provided to the court.

The Fifth Circuit agreed with the privilege log but said the court’s ruling on other third-party documents was “overbroad.”

“Legislative privilege applies to communications where the legislator or his agent was acting ‘within the sphere of legislative activity,’” judges wrote in a majority opinion. “And the privilege is ‘not limited to the cast of a vote on a resolution or bill; it covers all aspects of the legislative process.’”

S.B. 2162 was passed by lawmakers in 2016 and signed into law by Gov. Phil Bryant. It was slated to take effect on July 1 of that year but has been held up for years in federal court.

Under the terms of the bill, JMAA would be dissolved, and a new commission would be appointed.

City and airport officials have argued the takeover is racially motivated, a violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The airport is owned by the city of Jackson, a majority Black city, and three of its four commissioners are Black. The bill was authored by five white Republicans and signed by a white Republican governor.

State officials say the takeover is about good government. However, lawmakers have blocked attorneys for JMAA from obtaining most correspondence regarding the takeover bill.

The Fifth Circuit’s decision, however, was not unanimous.

Circuit Judge James Dennis said the lower court only mandated a privilege log be released, and that legislative privilege would be decided after that log was produced.

“It directs legislators to produce a privilege log, and only after that will the application of legislative privilege to any withheld discovery be adjudicated,” he wrote. “Implicit in this statement that the magistrate judge ‘will adjudicate’ any privilege dispute is the proposition that the magistrate judge has not yet done so.”

Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan, meanwhile, disagreed that commissioners have standing to sue.

The majority opinion points out that JMAA commissioners receive a per diem to attend training sessions, trade shows, and other events related to their posts.

However, Duncan says that per diems are “perks tethered to public office, not private rights whose loss personally injures the officeholder.”

“Each loss they assert is political, not personal. They have no ‘private right’ to the prerequisites of office,” he wrote. “Such benefits exist ‘solely because [the commissioners] are members of [the JMAA].’”

