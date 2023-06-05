St. Jude Dream Home
Facing ‘substantial financial challenges,’ St. Dominic to layoff 5.5% of workforce

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - St. Dominic Hospital is closing its inpatient treatment program, leaving 157 employees with pink slips.

In a press release Monday, the healthcare system announced the closure of St. Dominic Hospital Behavioral Health Services, due to financial woes.

It includes a mixture of full-time and part-time roles, representing 157 workers.

No additional admissions will take place at St. Dominic Hospital Behavioral Health Services after 7 a.m. on June 6.

“Similar to many healthcare systems in recent years, St. Dominic’s faces substantial financial challenges,” the statement read in part. “After a thorough assessment of our staffing and services and following losses of several million dollars in the last 3-5 years, St. Dominic’s has determined the immediate need to make significant changes to best serve the patients of central Mississippi and ensure the long-term sustainability of St. Dominic’s.”

The hospital said it would continue to provide care and treatment for current inpatients as it works to ensure safe transitions to other facilities as needed.

“This decision follows a detailed review of patient census, nearby availability of similar services, and staffing realities,” the statement said. “Select positions from various service areas will be eliminated in addition to continued focus on improving patient experience and efficiencies within hospital operations.”

Here’s the full statement:

