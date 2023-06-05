Facing ‘substantial financial challenges,’ St. Dominic to layoff 5.5% of workforce

Similar to many healthcare systems in recent years, St. Dominic’s faces substantial financial challenges. After a thorough assessment of our staffing and services and following losses of several million dollars in the last 3-5 years, St. Dominic’s has determined the immediate need to make significant changes to best serve the patients of central Mississippi and ensure the long-term sustainability of St. Dominic’s. This will help ensure the highest quality and compassionate clinical care while stabilizing financial performance.

St. Dominic Behavioral Health Services will close. No additional admissions will take place after 7:00 a.m. on June 6, 2023. St. Dominic’s will continue to provide care and treatment for current inpatients as it works to ensure safe transitions to other facilities as needed. This decision follows a detailed review of patient census, nearby availability of similar services, and staffing realities. St. Dominic’s is exploring potential partners to best meet the mental health needs in the community.

Select positions from various service areas will be eliminated in addition to continued focus on improving patient experience and efficiencies within hospital operations.

In all, the changes impact 157 individuals serving in a mixture of full-time, part-time and PRN roles. This reduction represents 5.5% of the total workforce.

“Throughout its 77-year history, the St. Dominic’s ministry has evolved to meet the everchanging needs of the community it serves with a steadfast focus on quality, safety, patient experience and stewardship,” said Scott Kashman, Market President and CEO, St. Dominic Health Services and St. Dominic Hospital. “After thorough discernment and prayerful consideration, we must again adapt and evolve to preserve the ministry in the face of these economic realities and better ensure the long-term health of the organization. Ultimately, these decisions were made in faithfulness to good stewardship of our mission and the ministries we support.”

These changes are not a reflection on the performance of impacted team members. St. Dominic’s is working with each person to navigate this transition with respect, care and grace as well as to identify other opportunities for employment within its health system. Impacted team members will continue in their current employment status with their commensurate compensation and benefits for at least 60 days following notice to each. In addition, severance opportunities will be offered to full-time and part-time team members who are unable to secure other similar roles within the organization.

“We recognize that mental health is a significant need, with various aspects of mental healthcare emerging as six of the top 25 needs identified in the most recent Community Health Needs Assessment,” added Kashman. “While continuing to meet these needs directly is no longer viable for St. Dominic’s, we are working with partners to help patients access the care they need. Our health system will continue to advocate for additional state and federal resources to stabilize healthcare providers in Mississippi.”

A list of facilities providing behavioral health services for central Mississippi is available via the Mississippi Department of Mental Health website at https://mentalhealthms.com/.