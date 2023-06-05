St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Be on alert if you drive a Kia or Hyundai in Jackson, police say

By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thieves are trying to steal certain Kias and Hyundais in the City of Jackson.

According to an alert by the Jackson Police Department, individuals are trying to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles made between 2011-2021.

“If you own one of these vehicles, take extra precautions to secure your vehicle,” JPD says. “Utilize additional equipment to lock the steering wheel or utilize other methods to disable the engine when the vehicle is not in use.”

Police say that thieves are using social media in order to inform others on how to steal these Kia and Hyundai models.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old in Oklahoma has graduated college with four diplomas.
13-year-old makes history crossing stage as college graduate with 4 diplomas
Officials identify two killed in plane crash near Tupelo airport
‘One last goodbye:’ Family and co-workers of shooting victim hold balloon release at Jackson IHOP
A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan
‘Completely destroyed:’ House catches on fire in Copiah County

Latest News

No additional admissions will take place at St. Dominic Hospital Behavioral Health Services...
Facing ‘substantial financial challenges,’ St. Dominic to layoff 5.5% of workforce
The Bozeman Family Limited Partnership has been granted a request to rezone land between...
Madison County supervisors approve request to rezone 350 acres
JXN Water launches 24-hour customer service phone number
5 injured during early-morning shooting near Jackson nightclub