Be on alert if you drive a Kia or Hyundai in Jackson, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thieves are trying to steal certain Kias and Hyundais in the City of Jackson.

According to an alert by the Jackson Police Department, individuals are trying to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles made between 2011-2021.

“If you own one of these vehicles, take extra precautions to secure your vehicle,” JPD says. “Utilize additional equipment to lock the steering wheel or utilize other methods to disable the engine when the vehicle is not in use.”

Police say that thieves are using social media in order to inform others on how to steal these Kia and Hyundai models.

