St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

‘Barbie’ movie may have caused global pink paint shortage

"Barbie" hits theaters on July 21.
"Barbie" hits theaters on July 21.(Warner Bros. Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Barbie is synonymous with the color pink, so it’s no surprise the filmmakers for the upcoming “Barbie” movie literally painted her world pink.

The design choice may have led to a global shortage of pink paint, according to the movie’s production designer.

The director said she wanted the pink colors to be very bright and everything to be “almost too much.”

An official at a paint company confirmed the production used a lot of pink, but added there were other factors that contributed to paint scarcity back when many products were limited by global supply issues.

Moviegoers don’t have to wait too long to see the pink world that was created.

“Barbie” hits theaters July 21.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old in Oklahoma has graduated college with four diplomas.
13-year-old makes history crossing stage as college graduate with 4 diplomas
Officials identify two killed in plane crash near Tupelo airport
‘One last goodbye:’ Family and co-workers of shooting victim hold balloon release at Jackson IHOP
5 injured during early-morning shooting near Jackson nightclub
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Southern Miss wins big, advances to championship game in Auburn Regional

Latest News

Riot ensues after James Meredith’s enrollment at Ole Miss
Operation Shoestring’s summer camp is underway, but demand for space is great
Joshua Bernard Green
Ridgeland Police searching for man wanted for sexual battery
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Unresponsive pilot seen slumped over before deadly Virginia plane crash, officials say