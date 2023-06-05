St. Jude Dream Home
5 injured during early-morning shooting near Jackson nightclub

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple people were injured during a shooting early Monday morning in Jackson.

Capitol Police responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. on Monday near Freelon’s Da Groove on N. Mill Street, according to DPS Spokesperson Bailey Martin.

Five people were injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Capitol Police at 601-359-3125.

