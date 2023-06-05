5 injured during early-morning shooting near Jackson nightclub

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple people were injured during a shooting early Monday morning in Jackson.

Capitol Police responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. on Monday near Freelon’s Da Groove on N. Mill Street, according to DPS Spokesperson Bailey Martin.

Five people were injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Capitol Police at 601-359-3125.

