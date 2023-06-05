2 transported to hospital after Jackson house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a house fire in Jackson.

JFD Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says the fire happened on Nimitz Street Sunday evening.

According to the fire department, a person was cooking inside of the home when the fire started.

