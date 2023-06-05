St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

2 transported to hospital after Jackson house fire

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a house fire in Jackson.

JFD Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says the fire happened on Nimitz Street Sunday evening.

According to the fire department, a person was cooking inside of the home when the fire started.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials identify two killed in plane crash near Tupelo airport
One law enforcement officer injured during standoff in Brandon
More questions answered about what happened amid the Brandon standoff
Raymond Revice Thompson
Silver Alert issued for 52-year-old Rankin Co. man
Person injured Friday night in rollover on Mississippi 29 Friday on Jones County
Person ‘severely injured’ in rollover on Mississippi 29 in Jones County
Randy Tyler
Officers mourn loss of longtime policeman, former chief killed in Thursday standoff

Latest News

WLBT WEATHER
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT WEATHER
First Alert Forecast:
‘Completely destroyed:’ House catches on fire in Copiah County
WLBT WEATHER
WLBT at 6a - clipped version