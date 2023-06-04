First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will continue until shortly after sunset. Overall, the weekend weather pattern continues to be mostly dry, with the exception of the convective showers. Warm temperatures continue for us, with most places reaching the low 90s this afternoon. You can expect the mid 90s on Sunday, with rain chances very similar to today. Some of the storms may pulse up to strong levels for a short period. It won’t be unusual to get 40mph winds and pea size hail out of some of the strong storms. And just like today, we may see one reach the severe threshold. This daytime heating/shower process will continue through next week.

Be on the lookout for June’s full moon, the “Strawberry” moon. You can catch it tonight, under a mostly clear sky.

The tropics are semi-active , this third day of hurricane season. Arlene has weakened to a tropical depression and continues to push away from the United States toward Cuba. Elsewhere, tropical storm formation is not expected over the next seven days.

