St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

First Alert Forecast:

Hot and Humid...Sounds Like Summer
WLBT WEATHER
WLBT WEATHER
By Todd Adams
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Isolated showers on radar have been fewer than yesterday, but Monday will hold a different story. While we will still contend with heat of the afternoon showers, additional moisture and instability will increase coverage. Additionally, we will see some of these storms pulse in strength. So “strong storms” will be possible Monday afternoon, with 40 mph winds, small hail, and lightning for a short period of time. I wouldn’t rule out a short-lived severe storm either, producing higher winds and larger hail.

We’ll be stuck in this pattern through Thursday, when models suggest a back door cold front. That means the front will be coming from our east instead of the west, which is typically where we would expect our weathermakers. This will increase rain chances Thursday and Friday and bring a very brief respite to the humidity heading into next weekend.

The tropics are quiet for the time being. The National Hurricane Center says no tropical storm formation is expected over the next seven days.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT WEATHER
WLBT at 6p - clipped version

Most Read

Officials identify two killed in plane crash near Tupelo airport
One law enforcement officer injured during standoff in Brandon
More questions answered about what happened amid the Brandon standoff
Raymond Revice Thompson
Silver Alert issued for 52-year-old Rankin Co. man
Person injured Friday night in rollover on Mississippi 29 Friday on Jones County
Person ‘severely injured’ in rollover on Mississippi 29 in Jones County
Randy Tyler
Officers mourn loss of longtime policeman, former chief killed in Thursday standoff

Latest News

WLBT WEATHER
First Alert Forecast:
WLBT WEATHER
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
WLBT WXTODD
First Alert Forecast:
WLBT Weather
First Alert Forecast: