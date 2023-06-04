St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

First Alert Forecast:

It’s Gonna Get Hot
WLBT WEATHER
WLBT WEATHER
By Todd Adams
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another hot one on tap for you today. Yesterday we saw 94 degrees and we will likely hit that again today. Rain is possible in the heat of the afternoon; showers will be few and far between. There is also a chance for early evening Isolated thunderstorms. Some of these could pulse up to strong levels, which may lead to 40 mph winds, lightning, and small hail. The good news is they won’t last very long and won’t be very widespread. Daytime heating storms are likely in the afternoon and early evening through next week. If you have plans on the Ross Barnett today, expect a light chop with northeast winds at 5 - 10 mph. The water temp in the rez is 78 degrees. If you have coastal plans, expect a mostly sunny day with temps in the mid and upper 80s, with a water temperature around 82 near the beaches.

The tropics are now quiet, for the time being. Former Tropical Storm Arlene is no more...now just a remnant low. No tropical storm formation is expected over the next seven days.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT WEATHER
WLBT at 6a - clipped version

Most Read

Officials identify two killed in plane crash near Tupelo airport
One law enforcement officer injured during standoff in Brandon
More questions answered about what happened amid the Brandon standoff
Raymond Revice Thompson
Silver Alert issued for 52-year-old Rankin Co. man
Person injured Friday night in rollover on Mississippi 29 Friday on Jones County
Person ‘severely injured’ in rollover on Mississippi 29 in Jones County
Randy Tyler
Officers mourn loss of longtime policeman, former chief killed in Thursday standoff

Latest News

WLBT WEATHER
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
WLBT WXTODD
First Alert Forecast:
WLBT Weather
First Alert Forecast:
Weekend forecast
First Alert Forecast: steamy, relatively quiet heading into the weekend