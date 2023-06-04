First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another hot one on tap for you today. Yesterday we saw 94 degrees and we will likely hit that again today. Rain is possible in the heat of the afternoon; showers will be few and far between. There is also a chance for early evening Isolated thunderstorms. Some of these could pulse up to strong levels, which may lead to 40 mph winds, lightning, and small hail. The good news is they won’t last very long and won’t be very widespread. Daytime heating storms are likely in the afternoon and early evening through next week. If you have plans on the Ross Barnett today, expect a light chop with northeast winds at 5 - 10 mph. The water temp in the rez is 78 degrees. If you have coastal plans, expect a mostly sunny day with temps in the mid and upper 80s, with a water temperature around 82 near the beaches.

The tropics are now quiet, for the time being. Former Tropical Storm Arlene is no more...now just a remnant low. No tropical storm formation is expected over the next seven days.

