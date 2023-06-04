St. Jude Dream Home
‘Completely destroyed:’ House catches on fire in Copiah County

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A house caught on fire and was “completely destroyed” in Copiah County on Sunday.

Copiah County dispatcher Jake Cook says fire departments were notified of the fire on Monticello Road at 1:09 p.m.

According to Cook, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No one was injured.

