Cathead Jam proceeds will be put towards new resources for students in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cathead Jam has wrapped up another successful year, and with the help of your ticket purchases, students in underserved Mississippi communities will receive brand-new resources.

Making its first appearance since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cathead Jam was run by a non-profit organization called the Dreamnote Foundation.

“You’re here, you’re enjoying great music, but you’re also doing something for a really great cause,” said Lauren Engle, a Dreamnote Foundation board member.

Members of the organization understand that having a music festival in downtown Jackson is worth making some noise about, but so is raising money for resources that go to students in underserved communities.

“The goal, the mission is to get music and arts access for children in Mississippi specifically. So, music instruments, supplies, things that kids need to gauge or the music and arts, there’s lots of studies that have shown that music and arts and education help kids further their educational goals,” said Adam Griffin, a Dreamnote Foundation board member.

What makes the Dreamnote Foundation even more special is that most of its members are from the capital city, which is why using Cathead Jam as a way to promote better education across the state was a no-brainer.

“We know that it has a direct correlation to, you know, improve education outcomes. And we know that can change even one person’s life. That’s why we’re here, and that’s why we’re doing this,” said Engle.

For a city that’s been through quite a bit in the last few years, the event hauled in hundreds of people over the weekend. With each of those ticket sales, more and more students are on a track to excel even further in the classroom.

“We don’t turn our back on our city, and that’s part of what Cathead Distillery does and what this festival is about, and what the mission of the organization is about,” said Engle.

Engel and Griffin were excited to report that ALL proceeds from this weekend’s festivities will go towards the Dreamnote Foundation.

