St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say

Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A body found in a South Carolina lake has been identified, authorities said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the body was found in Lake Lyman Saturday morning.

Officials said the body was identified as that of 52-year-old Patrick Funderburk.

Officials said they found no signs of foul play and will conduct a forensic exam.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials identify two killed in plane crash near Tupelo airport
One law enforcement officer injured during standoff in Brandon
More questions answered about what happened amid the Brandon standoff
Raymond Revice Thompson
Silver Alert issued for 52-year-old Rankin Co. man
Person injured Friday night in rollover on Mississippi 29 Friday on Jones County
Person ‘severely injured’ in rollover on Mississippi 29 in Jones County
Randy Tyler
Officers mourn loss of longtime policeman, former chief killed in Thursday standoff

Latest News

A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.
Scuba diver discovers live gas grenade in lake, sheriff’s office says
‘Completely destroyed:’ House catches on fire in Copiah County
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Ukrainian father rushes home after Russian airstrike to find 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble
The United States Postal Service released its annual list of states with the most dog bites...
USPS: More than 5,300 mail carriers bitten by dogs in 2022