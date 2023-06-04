St. Jude Dream Home
3-year-old in critical condition after self-inflicted gunshot, Collierville police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville Police Department has confirmed that a 3-year-old is in critical condition after suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Around 4:08 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a child that had suffered a gunshot injury.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the 3-year-old victim found the firearm inside of a vehicle and accidentally shot himself.

The victim was not alone at the time and was in the company of family.

The child was transported to Le Bonheur Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

