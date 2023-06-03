St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Texas bans gender-affirming care for minors after governor signs bill

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a Memorial Day Ceremony in the House Chamber at the Texas...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a Memorial Day Ceremony in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has become the most populous state to ban gender-affirming care for minors after Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation on Friday.

Texas joined at least 18 other states that have enacted similar bans.

Every major medical organization, including the American Medical Association, has opposed the bans and supported the medical care for youth when administered appropriately. Lawsuits have been filed in several states where bans have been enacted this year.

Last year, Abbott became the first governor to order the investigation of families who were receiving care. The investigations were later halted by a Texas judge.

The GOP-controlled Legislature sent the bill to Abbott last month. Republicans in the Senate took the final vote over the objections from Democrats, who used parliamentary maneuvers to delay passage but could not derail it entirely.

Transgender rights activists have disrupted the Texas House with protests from the chamber gallery, which led to state police forcing demonstrators to move outside the building.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
Active search underway in Gluckstadt, possibly for escapee
Active search underway in Gluckstadt for man matching description of escapee
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
WLBT General Photo
Two dead after plane crashes near Tupelo airport
(L to R) Kayce Knight, Joseph Spring, Michael Allen
Man and woman arrested, charged with aiding missing Hinds County escapee

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
Florida police arrest man, search for 2 others in Memorial Day beach shooting
A baby chimpanzee named Kiazi has made her public debut at a zoo in Oklahoma.
CUTE: Baby chimpanzee makes public debut at Oklahoma zoo
Baby chimpanzee makes public debut at Oklahoma zoo