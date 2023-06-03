Southern Miss survives elimination game against Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WLBT) - Southern Miss faced elimination in the Auburn Regional Saturday, facing the host Tigers at Plainsman Park.

After scoring only two runs in the opening game against Samford, the Golden Eagles surpassed that on one swing in the first inning, as Christopher Sargent blasted a home run with two runners on in the opening frame to open the scoring.

Dustin Dickerson added two solo home runs, one in the third and one in the fifth, and Danny Lynch also lifted a solo shot in the eighth.

For the second-straight day, the Golden Eagles got a solid pitching performance from their starter. Billy Oldham pitched 5.2 innings, only struck out one, but allowed just two runs on four hits.

Will Armistead cleaned up the rest of the game out of the bullpen. Armistead went 3.1 innings, struck out three, and allowed five hits without a run.

The Golden Eagles will face the loser of Samford and Penn on Sunday at 2:00.

