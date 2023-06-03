Silver Alert issued for 52-year-old Rankin Co. man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 52-year-old Rankin County man.

Raymond Revice Thompson is described as a white man around six feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

On Friday, June 2, Thompson was last seen in the 100 block of Harle Circle in Pearl, wearing a red shirt, khaki shorts, and sandals.

MBI says he was traveling in an unknown direction in a 2006 aluminum-colored Honda Accord bearing MS tag C494CT.

Family members say Thompson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Pearl Police Department at (601) 939-7000.

