Silver Alert issued for 52-year-old Rankin Co. man

Raymond Revice Thompson
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 52-year-old Rankin County man.

Raymond Revice Thompson is described as a white man around six feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

On Friday, June 2, Thompson was last seen in the 100 block of Harle Circle in Pearl, wearing a red shirt, khaki shorts, and sandals.

MBI says he was traveling in an unknown direction in a 2006 aluminum-colored Honda Accord bearing MS tag C494CT.

Family members say Thompson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Pearl Police Department at (601) 939-7000.

1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
Tickets now available for the 21st annual Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Dump truck driver airlifted to UMMC with severe burns after hitting powerline
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
Active search underway in Gluckstadt, possibly for escapee
New York Times talks to MAE about vastly improved reading scores
More questions answered about what happened amid the Brandon standoff
Officers mourn loss of longtime policeman, former chief killed in Thursday standoff