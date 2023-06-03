St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.(Appalachian Mountain Brewery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (Gray News) - The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery are buying their business back from Anheuser-Busch.

Nathan Kelischek and Chris Zieber founded Appalachian Mountain Brewery in 2011 before entering a partnership with the Craft Brew Alliance and eventually being acquired by the world’s largest brewing company.

In 2021, beers from the Appalachian Mountain Brewery officially became part of Anheuser-Busch’s craft beer portfolio.

Kelischek and Zieber, who are also cousins, said they stayed involved with the operation through the years under the different ownership groups, but they have now reached an agreement to purchase Appalachian Mountain Brewery back from their partners at Anheuser-Busch.

“We’re grateful to have spent the last two years as active founders within A-B’s craft portfolio,” the business partners shared.

Kelischek and Zieber added, “We will be shifting our focus immediately on growing our local team, opening our new taproom in Mills River, North Carolina.”

The North Carolina business partners said they have opened a new tap room in Asheville and will continue to own and operate their original location in Boone, North Carolina.

More information on the Appalachian Mountain Brewery is available online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
Active search underway in Gluckstadt, possibly for escapee
Active search underway in Gluckstadt for man matching description of escapee
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
WLBT General Photo
Two dead after plane crashes near Tupelo airport
(L to R) Kayce Knight, Joseph Spring, Michael Allen
Man and woman arrested, charged with aiding missing Hinds County escapee

Latest News

FILE - Inmate Michael Tisius, sentenced to death in the killing of two jail officers, shows his...
Federal court reinstates death penalty order for Missouri inmate convicted of killing jailers
President Biden signed the debt ceiling bill into law Saturday. (Twitter / @POTUS)
Biden signs budget bill
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Key suspect in Natalee Holloway’s case moved to new prison ahead of extradition to US
President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls US back from brink of unprecedented default