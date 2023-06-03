St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast:

Watch for Some PM Pop-Up Showers
By Todd Adams
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The weekend weather pattern continues to be mostly dry, as far as rainfall is concerned. While rain is possible in the heat of the afternoon, showers will be few and far between. Warm temperatures continue, also, with most places reaching the low 90s this afternoon. There is also a chance for early evening Isolated thunderstorms, mainly developing across the southwestern portions of Mississippi and into the Louisiana Parishes. Warm and humid conditions continue for your Sunday, with rain chances very low. Daytime heating storms more likely in the afternoon and early evening. This process will continue through next week.

June’s full moon is the “Strawberry” moon. You can catch it tonight, under a mostly clear sky. Moonrise is at 8:01pm.

The tropics are semi-active, this third day of hurricane season. Tropical Storm Arlene continues to push away from the United States. Arlene is expected to weaken into a remnant low today.

