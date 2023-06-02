St. Jude Dream Home
Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Vietnam veteran charged with killing his Mississippi neighbor

Vietnam veteran charged with killing his Mississippi neighbor
Vietnam veteran charged with killing his Mississippi neighbor(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - An elderly man accused of killing his neighbor in Corinth, Mississippi made his first court appearance Friday morning.

Corinth police charged Robert Allen with the murder of William Martin Lewis, 74. He received a $250,000 bond.

The judge set a preliminary hearing for June 12.

Corinth Police Chief Landon Tucker said Allen allegedly killed his neighbor Thursday on South Tate Street. A motive has not been released.

Allen then fled in a pickup truck. The Mississippi Highway Patrol stopped him a short time later in Union County.

Tucker said Allen is a Vietnam War veteran and a recipient of four Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart medal.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
Tickets now available for the 21st annual Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Tickets now available for the 21st annual Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Dump truck driver airlifted to UMMC with severe burns after hitting powerline
Dump truck driver airlifted to UMMC with severe burns after hitting power line
‘He’s with me, and he’s alive’: Mother speaks out after being carjacked at gunpoint
‘He’s with me, and he’s alive’: Mother speaks out after being carjacked at gunpoint
Micah Tucker, Mulumba Asukulu, Beulah Hester and Alex Frahler pose for a photo with a group of...
94 year-old among 2023 graduating class

Latest News

(L to R) Kayce Knight, Joseph Spring, Michael Allen
Man and woman arrested, charged with aiding missing Hinds County escapee
DIGITAL DESK: Taking a stand for mental health at work
DIGITAL DESK: Taking a stand for mental health at work
DIGITAL DESK: How to ensure the senior in your life is mentally sound
Active search underway in Gluckstadt, possibly for escapee
Active search underway in Gluckstadt for man matching description of escapee